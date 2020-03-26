Japan's Nishimura: Government not thinking of declaring state of emergency at the moment

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura

Well, Japan is starting to step up containment efforts with Tokyo seeing a rise in cases - ironically or un-ironically, right after the Olympics has been postponed - yesterday.

The Tokyo governor is also said to ask neighbouring prefectures i.e. Kanagawa, Chiba, and Saitama to tell their residents to refrain from non-essential travel to Tokyo earlier. This follows the efforts to curb the spread that were announced yesterday here.
