Japan's Nishimura: Government not thinking of declaring state of emergency at the moment
Comments by Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi NishimuraWell, Japan is starting to step up containment efforts with Tokyo seeing a rise in cases - ironically or un-ironically, right after the Olympics has been postponed - yesterday.
The Tokyo governor is also said to ask neighbouring prefectures i.e. Kanagawa, Chiba, and Saitama to tell their residents to refrain from non-essential travel to Tokyo earlier. This follows the efforts to curb the spread that were announced yesterday here.