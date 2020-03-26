Japan's Nishimura: Government not thinking of declaring state of emergency at the moment

Comments by Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura







The Tokyo governor is also said to ask neighbouring prefectures i.e. Kanagawa, Chiba, and Saitama to tell their residents to refrain from non-essential travel to Tokyo earlier. This follows the efforts to curb the spread that were announced yesterday here

Well, Japan is starting to step up containment efforts with Tokyo seeing a rise in cases - ironically or un-ironically, right after the Olympics has been postponed - yesterday.