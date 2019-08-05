Japan's Takeuchi: We're seeing some nervous moves in markets

Comments by Japan's top currency diplomat, Yoshiki Takeuchi





Says that excessive foreign exchange moves are undesirable for the economy

Says BOJ, MOF and FSA exchanged views on jittery market moves

Will carefully watch market moves

If necessary, Japan will respond based on G7 agreement

Will not comment on specific FX levels

This goes in-line with the barrage of comments we heard from himself and other Japanese officials earlier in the day.





If they're going to play nice and intervene by asking permission (like what Eisuke Sakakibara revealed here ), then there's no doubt the Trump administration would be unhappy considering the recent jibes at countries manipulating/weakening their currency.





