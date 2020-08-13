Jobless claims, bonds and Brainard on the economic calendar

What's coming up on US trading





US weekly initial jobless claims are due at the bottom of the hour and forecast to show another 1.1m Americans heading to the unemployment rolls. This is for the week ending Aug 8 so the workers won't get the old bonus payments and this report could also show if that program's expiration had an immediate effect (unlikely).





The bond market is flat today after three days of heavy selling. The long end will be in focus at 1700 GMT with a 30-year sale.





The afternoon event I will be watching is a speech from the Fed's Brainard at 1900 GMT. I'll be looking for commentary on high-frequency economic indicators and hints at what the Fed could do next.

