JOLTS and comments from Bostic highlight a lowly US economic calendar
The Canadian calendar is completely bare too
It won't be economic data that drives the market today but sentiment and coronavirus news. The economic calendar is light with only US JOLTS at 1400 GMT as a notable release.
Fedspeak is light as well with Bostic speaking in a webinar at 1300 GMT. Bostic also appeared earlier today in an interview with the Financial Times. He cited slowdowns in high-frequency data:
"There are a couple of things that we are seeing and some of them are troubling and might suggest that the trajectory of this recovery is going to be a bit bumpier than it might otherwise," Mr Bostic said. "And so we're watching this very closely, trying to understand exactly what's happening."
The coronavirus data will kick off around 1430 GMT with the latest Florida numbers. The long weekend is skewing some of the numbers. Florida cases were significantly lower yesterday but that came with far fewer tests -- the positive % was unchanged around 15%.