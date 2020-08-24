JP Morgan says USD/JPY going lower, stay short

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

JPM say that both near-term risks are tilted in favour of JPY strength, and longer term fundamental forces also warrant a grind lower in USD/JPY

Look to stay short after the short lived pop in US yields took USD/JPY up to circa 107.

JPM cite:

  • Japanese outbound flows have subdued over the last couple of weeks
  • which lessens what has been a material impediment to JPY strength
  • watch local political developments  - further deterioration could threaten local equities which in turn could prove JPY-positive
  • USD negative political drags stemming from the ongoing stalemate in fiscal talks
  • more structural factors like the collapse in real rate differentials versus the US and the comparatively stronger external positions that favour JPY over USD  
  • yen is also notably cheap in trade-weighted terms 
  • the dollar remains 6% rich to its long-term average despite its recent depreciation

 JPM say their stop on short US/yen trades is at 107.69.

USD/JPY chart


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose