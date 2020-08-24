JP Morgan says USD/JPY going lower, stay short

JPM say that both near-term risks are tilted in favour of JPY strength, and longer term fundamental forces also warrant a grind lower in USD/JPY.

Look to stay short after the short lived pop in US yields took USD/JPY up to circa 107.

JPM cite:

Japanese outbound flows have subdued over the last couple of weeks

which lessens what has been a material impediment to JPY strength

watch local political developments - further deterioration could threaten local equities which in turn could prove JPY-positive

USD negative political drags stemming from the ongoing stalemate in fiscal talks

more structural factors like the collapse in real rate differentials versus the US and the comparatively stronger external positions that favour JPY over USD

yen is also notably cheap in trade-weighted terms

the dollar remains 6% rich to its long-term average despite its recent depreciation

JPM say their stop on short US/yen trades is at 107.69.







