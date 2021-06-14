J.P. Morgan's Dimon: Is prepare for higher rates, more inflation

Dimon speaking at Morgan Stanley conference

Staying on the inflation theme, JP Morgans Jamie Dimon speaking at Morgan Stanley conference says that the bank is prepared for higher rates and more inflation.







In a somewhat surprise critical comment about his company, he says:

JP Morgan did not have imagination to do what Square did

The banking system is going to be in tough shape

Will have to fight hard amid tough competition



JP Morgan stock is trading down -$2.77 or -1.73% to $157.52 after his comments.





PS. The NY Fed survey for May shows inflation expectations 1 year and 3 year ahead rose sharply.