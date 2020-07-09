Keep on watching 0.70 in AUD/USD - will continue to struggle there

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

In brief summary of comments from Westpac on the Australian dollar

The domestic outlook surely doesn't argue for further AUD gains
  • Victoria's Covid-19 resurgence prompting a return to lockdown in Melbourne for 6 weeks
  • This will damage both Victoria's economy and other states as interstate tourism falters again and consumer confidence is shaken
Renewed strength in key commodity prices, with iron ore around $106/tonne, and global equities resilient despite the US's coronavirus surge adds to the case for A$ resilience. 
  • But the aussie would still be pricey above 0.70, with risk/reward suggesting selling into the 0.70 handle on a multi-week view.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose