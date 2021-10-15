Key earnings releases scheduled for next week include Intel, Tesla, IBM, Netflix and Verizon

Earnings calendar for the week starting October 18

Some of the major financials kicked off the earnings calendar this week including J.P. Morgan, Bank of America and Citigroup.  

Next week eases into other industries including some tech, airlines, consumer staples and industrials.

Highlighted companies include Procter & Gamble, Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, IBM, Verizon, Tesla, Intel, American Express and Honeywell.

Below are a list of the major release scheduled (subject to change).

Monday, October 18
  • Commerce Bancshares
Tuesday, October 19
  • United Airlines
  • Interactive Brokers Group
  • Bank of New York Mellon
  • Travelers Companies
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Halliburton
  • Intuitive Surgical
  • Netflix
  • Philip Morris
  • Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, October 20
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • IBM
  • Verizon
  • CSX
  • Tesla
  • Kinder Morgan
Thursday, October 21
  • American Airlines
  • AutoNation
  • Southwest Airlines
  • AT&T
  • Whirlpool
  • Celanese
  • Intel
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill
  • Nucor
  • Dow Inc.
  • Freeport McMoran
Friday, October 22
  • American Express
  • Honeywell international
  • Schlumberger 
