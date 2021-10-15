Key earnings releases scheduled for next week include Intel, Tesla, IBM, Netflix and Verizon

Earnings calendar for the week starting October 18

Some of the major financials kicked off the earnings calendar this week including J.P. Morgan, Bank of America and Citigroup.





Next week eases into other industries including some tech, airlines, consumer staples and industrials.





Highlighted companies include Procter & Gamble, Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, IBM, Verizon, Tesla, Intel, American Express and Honeywell.







Below are a list of the major release scheduled (subject to change).







Commerce Bancshares Tuesday, October 19 Tuesday, October 19

United Airlines



Interactive Brokers Group



Bank of New York Mellon



Travelers Companies



Procter & Gamble



Halliburton



Intuitive Surgical



Netflix



Philip Morris



Johnson & Johnson

Wednesday, October 20

Abbott Laboratories



IBM



Verizon



CSX



Tesla



Kinder Morgan

Thursday, October 21

American Airlines



AutoNation



Southwest Airlines



AT&T



Whirlpool



Celanese



Intel



Chipotle Mexican Grill



Nucor



Dow Inc.



Freeport McMoran

Friday, October 22

American Express



Honeywell international



Schlumberger

Monday, October 18