Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash at 41

LA Lakers star dies in a private helicopter with four others





Multiple reports say former LA Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash with is his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and at least two others.





They were reportedly en route to a basketball practice in Thousand Oaks, California. Another player and parent were reportedly in the plane.







Investigators haven't determined the cause of the crash but there was heavy fog in LA Sunday morning. The helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas shortly after 10 am local time.







Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three daughters, Natalia, Bianca and Capri. What a tragedy.



