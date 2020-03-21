Coronavirus - White House Economic Advisor Kudlow says stimulus package under negotiation around 2tln USD

Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, spoke before heading into further negotiations:

Said the economic stimulus package under negotiation will total more than $2 trillion.

---

That's around twice what was previously sought last week and is equal to approximately 10% of US economic output (GDP). This is confusing. Amounts mooted have been put around $1.3 - 1.5tln.





Another White House official later said the 2 tln number included the impact of Fed actions, the package Kudlow is referring to is circa $1.5 tln.













