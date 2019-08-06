Kudlow: US is still expecting China talks in September

Trump would like to continue talks

The President is determined to defend the American economy

We're in great shape, the Chinese are not

I don't understand why the Chinese can't seem to stop the fentanyl

If there's no progress on the deal, the tariffs might get worse

Consumer spending is booming

The Chinese economy is crumbling

Weakening yuan may push money out of China

We've seen China in the past, defending the currency, we don't see that now

US capital goods orders non-defense ex-air are 'starting to boom'



Kudlow is doing the usual song and dance. He has an incredible ability to talk at length without saying anything. Some people are pointing to the openness to talks but I don't see that as a change.







Here is the chart of capital goods orders non-defense ex-air. Can anyone find the boom?

