Latest BofA fund manager survey shows 72% of managers believe that inflation is transitory

Taper tantrum remains the top tail risk for the market

72% of managers believe that inflation is a temporary phenomenon

63% of managers believe that the Fed may begin to wind down QE in Aug/Sept

Long commodities overtook Bitcoin as 'most crowded trade'

81% of investors still believe cryptocurrency is in "bubble" territory

