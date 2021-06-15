Latest BofA fund manager survey shows 72% of managers believe that inflation is transitory

Taper tantrum remains the top tail risk for the market

Some interesting tidbits from the latest BofA survey:

  • 72% of managers believe that inflation is a temporary phenomenon
  • 63% of managers believe that the Fed may begin to wind down QE in Aug/Sept
  • Long commodities overtook Bitcoin as 'most crowded trade'
  • 81% of investors still believe cryptocurrency is in "bubble" territory

I reckon the key question is how long exactly is transitory transitory?

Inflation
