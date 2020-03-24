US coronavirus economic package - Latest from the US Congress is Mnuchin and Schumer are still negotiating
The news on the US COVID-19 economic relief measures is all politics right now
Pretty much all we have to go on is who sees who coming or going from meeting rooms,. offices.
- The latest is Mnuchin was seen leaving Schumer's office, Mnuchin saying they're still aiming to finish up tonight. Still exchanging legislative drafts.
- CNBC reported earlier Highly unlikely to get a vote on the stimulus bill tonight, maybe later in the week