US coronavirus economic package - Latest from the US Congress is Mnuchin and Schumer are still negotiating

The news on the US COVID-19 economic relief measures is all politics right now

Pretty much all we have to go on is who sees who coming or going from meeting rooms,. offices.





The latest is Mnuchin was seen leaving Schumer's office, Mnuchin saying they're still aiming to finish up tonight. Still exchanging legislative drafts.



CNBC reported earlier Highly unlikely to get a vote on the stimulus bill tonight, maybe later in the week











