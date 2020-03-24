US coronavirus economic package - Latest from the US Congress is Mnuchin and Schumer are still negotiating

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The news on the US COVID-19 economic relief measures is all politics right now 

Pretty much all we have to go on is who sees who coming or going from meeting rooms,. offices.

  • The latest is Mnuchin was seen leaving Schumer's office, Mnuchin saying they're still aiming to finish up tonight. Still exchanging legislative drafts.
  • CNBC reported earlier Highly unlikely to get a vote on the stimulus bill tonight, maybe later in the week

The news on the US COVID-19 economic relief measures is all politics right now 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose