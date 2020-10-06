Latest round of talks "one of most positive" so far - EU sources report
Comments from unnamed EU sources reported by Reuters
- "Big progress" on issues including social security
- Family benefits and health surcharge are main sticking points on social security coordination
- "We are getting closer and closer to deal" despite no deal rhetoric, final decision will be in Boris Johnson's hands
- Level playing field, fisheries and government remain biggest hurdles
- Deadline of end-October could slip as far as mid-November
Pop in GBP on this.
The word 'deadline' is meaningless in Europe.