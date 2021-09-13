Light start to the week on the North American economic calendar

No meaningful economic data today

Both the Canadian and US economic calendars are bare today. We also won't be getting any surprise Fedspeak with officials now in the blackout period ahead of the Sept 22 decision.





Oil is moving today with WTI up 92-cents to $70.64 and it may continue to move in a few minutes with the OPEC monthly report due out at 8:20 am ET (1220 GMT). The report usually leaks so it's not likely to surprise the market.





S&P 500 futures are up 26 points after the weak finish on Friday.

