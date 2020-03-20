Little on the European data docket to change things ahead of the weekend

Economic data releases continue to take a backseat for now

The focus remains on the market reaction to the events that transpired this week and if anything, the Fed and ECB moves over the last two days have injected some calm into the market after some disorderly movements across asset classes.





The Fed establishing new swap lines is helping to address issues with dollar funding and the ECB bazooka is keeping the bond market in-check after a wild rout over the past week or so. For today, the dollar is pulling back a little after unrelenting gains since last week.





As we look towards the weekend, expect another tumultuous day in the market as we will have to see if central bank action is enough to contain the carnage for another day.





0700 GMT - Germany February PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . A proxy and lagging indicator of inflation pressures in the German economy. A minor data point.





0900 GMT - Eurozone January current account balance

Prior release can be found here . An indication of flows in/out of the euro area economy. A lagging data point as this pertains to January conditions.





0930 GMT - UK February public sector debt data

Prior release can be found here . Expectation is for a mild budget surplus but the numbers here won't mean much as this is also pre-UK budget release - which has already been shaken up by the coronavirus impact in any case.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



