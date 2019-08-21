London-listed Royal Dutch Shell bids to buy Australian energy retailer

Media reports on a takeover bid for ERM from Royal Dutch Shell.

AFR cite:

has offered $2.465 a share

values ERM at about $620 million

---

The thing about this sort of news for forex flows is that by the time it hits media the flows are done and/or hedged most of the time.

Also, a 620 million AUD flow is not huge, BUT …. its not like its a speculative FX flow that'd be unwound on a bounce for AUD/GBP, so it does have some significance.











