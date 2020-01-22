Macau confirms first case of coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Macau is part of China 

more to come  


Also, Taiwan's President has banned tour groups from Wuhan 
  • & has called on mainland China to share info on the virus with Taiwan

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose