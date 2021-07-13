Manchin reiterates that he wants infrastructure spending to be paid for

Comments from the swing Senator





Bloomberg reports this comment from Manchin, regarding both infrastructure bills:





"We've put enough free money out " he said, insisting that both need to be fully paid for.







The market is taking a wait-and-see on this front. The base case is that infrastructure is coming. When it does I see a rotation back to reflation trades.





For now though, big tech is roaring with AMZN and MSFT both hitting record highs today.

