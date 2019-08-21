Macron: Boris Johnson's Brexit terms are not workable
Macron closes the door on renegotiation again
- Can't see a reason to grant a Brexit delay if no big change in the political situation like an election or referendum
- Re-negotiation on terms currently proposed by Johnson is not workable
- US could not offset costs of no-deal for Britain
- Current system of taxing US tech giants is unfair, including on US workers
- Bringing Russia back int G7 would signal weakness with resolution on Ukraine
