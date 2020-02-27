Major indices get hammered. All 3 major indices down -4.4% on the day

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Major indices lose 1% additional in the last 15 minutes of trading on major liquidation

the major indices in the US get hammered once again with the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq indices all lower by -4.4%

The S&P and Dow had there worst point drop in history (not % though).  Major indices all closed in correction (down over 10% from the highs).  

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index, -137.89 points or -4.42% at 2978.51. 
  • The NASDAQ index -414.29 points or 4.61% at 8566.48.
  • Dow industrial average 1192.27 points or -4.42% at 29765.33
Year to date, the
  • Dow is down -9.71%
  • S&P is down -7.8%
  • Nasdaq is down -4.53%
From the high last week, the major indices are showing:
  • NASDAQ index -13%
  • S&P is down -12.30%
  • Dow is down about 12.9%
The Vix, often called the fear index has moved up to 38.5. That surpasses the 36.2 high from December 2018.  That's the highest level since February 2018. The highest volatility index going back to 2015 moved up to 50.3 and 2018 and 53.29 and 2015.

Major indices lose 1% additional in the last 15 minutes of trading on _major liquidation
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose