Major indices get hammered. All 3 major indices down -4.4% on the day

Major indices lose 1% additional in the last 15 minutes of trading on major liquidation





The S&P and Dow had there worst point drop in history (not % though). Major indices all closed in correction (down over 10% from the highs).





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index, -137.89 points or -4.42% at 2978.51.



The NASDAQ index -414.29 points or 4.61% at 8566.48.



Dow industrial average 1192.27 points or -4.42% at 29765.33 Year to date, the

Dow is down -9.71%

S&P is down -7.8%



Nasdaq is down -4.53% From the high last week, the major indices are showing: NASDAQ index -13%



S&P is down -12.30%



Dow is down about 12.9% The Vix, often called the fear index has moved up to 38.5. That surpasses the 36.2 high from December 2018. That's the highest level since February 2018. The highest volatility index going back to 2015 moved up to 50.3 and 2018 and 53.29 and 2015.



ForexLive

