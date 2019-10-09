Malmstrom: EU is ill-equipped to face US, China on trade
Outgoing trade commissioner, Cecilia Malmstrom, comments to the FT
- EU has to do more to stand up for its businesses
- Not really equipped to deal with a changing world
- Especially with a world order with an aggressive China and US
- Says that EU member states should abandon national vetoes over foreign policy
- Says that WTO's crisis is bigger than Trump
- Shares the view of criticism against the WTO
Well, she's nearly at the end of her mandate so this is very much just her voicing out her struggles and honest opinion about the bloc's trade predicament. The full report/interview can be found here (may be gated).