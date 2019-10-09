Malmstrom: EU is ill-equipped to face US, China on trade

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Outgoing trade commissioner, Cecilia Malmstrom, comments to the FT

Malmstrom
  • EU has to do more to stand up for its businesses
  • Not really equipped to deal with a changing world
  • Especially with a world order with an aggressive China and US
  • Says that EU member states should abandon national vetoes over foreign policy
  • Says that WTO's crisis is bigger than Trump
  • Shares the view of criticism against the WTO
ForexLive
Well, she's nearly at the end of her mandate so this is very much just her voicing out her struggles and honest opinion about the bloc's trade predicament. The full report/interview can be found here (may be gated).

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose