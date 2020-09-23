Markit Sept prelim services PMI 54.6 vs 54.5 expected
The manufacturing and services PMIs from Markit
- Prior was 55.0
- Manufacturing 53.5 vs 53.5 expected
- Prior manufacturing was 53.1
- Composite 54.4 vs 54.6 prior
These are all very close to expectations. What's notable is that we've gone from a long period of major beats on US economic data to a time where the numbers frequently match estimates. It shows that economists have a much better handle on what's happening.
The thing is, the baseline for economists is a slow recovery from here and I'm not sure that's what is priced into the market.