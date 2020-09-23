Markit Sept prelim services PMI 54.6 vs 54.5 expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The manufacturing and services PMIs from Markit

Markit Sept prelim services
  • Prior was 55.0
  • Manufacturing 53.5 vs 53.5 expected
  • Prior manufacturing was 53.1
  • Composite 54.4 vs 54.6 prior
These are all very close to expectations. What's notable is that we've gone from a long period of major beats on US economic  data to a time where the numbers frequently match estimates. It shows that economists have a much better handle on what's happening.

The thing is, the baseline for economists is a slow recovery from here and I'm not sure that's what is priced into the market.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose