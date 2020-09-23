Markit Sept prelim services PMI 54.6 vs 54.5 expected

The manufacturing and services PMIs from Markit





Prior was 55.0

Manufacturing 53.5 vs 53.5 expected



Prior manufacturing was 53.1

Composite 54.4 vs 54.6 prior



These are all very close to expectations. What's notable is that we've gone from a long period of major beats on US economic data to a time where the numbers frequently match estimates. It shows that economists have a much better handle on what's happening.







The thing is, the baseline for economists is a slow recovery from here and I'm not sure that's what is priced into the market.

