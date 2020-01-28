For the US politics folks - McConnell Says GOP don’t currently have enough votes to block impeachment witnesses

The Wall Street Journal reporting comments from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

  • says GOP leaders don't currently have enough votes to block impeachment witnesses
If so the trial might take a turn to become interesting. Note that 'currently' though … plenty of heads to crack before the final tally is reached. 

M'eh.

Not much more form the Journal on this, but here is the link regardless. Maybe something else will pop up. WSJ may be gated. 

