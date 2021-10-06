McConnell says he will allow Dems to use normal procedures to pass debt limit

Will push the debt limit until December

This confirms reports that Republicans will not filibuster a debt limit extension until December.





There's been some confusion about what's been offered but this is straight from the horse's mouth.







This will give Democrats until December to figure out if they can pass a big reconciliation bill that also includes a debt ceiling suspension. It doesn't sound like they're asking for anything in return. I suspect they did the political calculus on pushing this further and decided they would get as much of the blame as Democrats, and that Wall Street wouldn't be happy.







CNN's Manu Raju offered a hint at why McConnell might have shifted:





McConnell told his colleagues he's concerned about pressure on Manchin and Sinema to gut filibuster in order to raise debt ceiling, I'm told. He pointed to this as reason why he is floating short-term increase in order to ease pressure on and push Democrats to use reconcilation





