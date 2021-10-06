McConnell told Republicans he will offer short-term debt ceiling extension today

Report from Jake Sherman at Politico





US Treasury yields and equities are rising along with USD/JPY on a report that Mitch McConnell just told a closed meeting of Senate Republicans he will offer a short-term debt ceiling extension through November.







Jamie Dimon was just out highlighting how the uncertainty is costing banks and businesses money.









Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is expected to lay out a path forward to expedite the process for addressing the debt ceiling through reconciliation after the failed vote, according to several people familiar with the matter.



Mind you, this could be two different approaches. McConnell could offer the short-term fix if/when Dems reject reconciliation again.





Update 2: Here's a Fox reporter with more details and speculation:

Update 4: This seems to indicate that there are two offers on the table. The reconciliation offer is going to be rejected but the short-term bridge could certainly be helpful.







