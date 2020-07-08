Merkel: EU needs unity for economic recovery plan
Comments by German chancellor, Angela Merkel
- Expects 'good cooperation' with EU partners
- Germany determined to help EU overcome virus crisis
The next week or so is going to be crucial for European assets as all eyes will turn towards the progress on the recovery fund ahead of the 17-18 July summit. European Commission president von der Leyen is holding talks today on that, likely to try and survey the floor and gather opinions before they get into crunch talks at the end of next week.