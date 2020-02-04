Michael Bloomberg climbs into 2nd place on PredictIt for Democratic nominee

Michael Bloomberg is going to get a chance to make his case





We're still waiting for results from the Iowa caucus but it's expected to be a win for Bernie or Pete Buttigieg. The story in betting markets, however, is the poor performance from Joe Biden. The market is coming around to the idea that he can't win and that establishment voters may turn elsewhere.





That leaves Klobuchar, who remains distantly behind, and Bloomberg, who is having his moment.



The billionaire has risen to 20% on PredictIt and passed Joe Biden. I think he lacks the charisma and ability to connect with people to sustain any real momentum, but he certainly has the deep pockets to sustain a run.





If he loses to Bernie, he's ruled out a 3rd party run but I'm sure he will be dogged by those questions.





