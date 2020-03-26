Mnuchin interview - says the coronavirus relief bill is a great deal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on the bill to be presented for voting soon

  • says its a great deal both for Trump and the economy 
  • says he is focused on delivering money quickly to Americans 


