Mnuchin says Trump will 'absolutely' sign stimulus bill if it passes both the Senate and House
I think that goes without saying but you never know for sureJust be reminded that despite all the enthusiasm and cheers, the vote is still yet to take place but it all looks to be a formality at this stage. The text of the bill is expected to be finalised by the morning before a vote on the Senate floor after.
Any last-minute hiccups is going to be a major dent for risk and market confidence, not that the reaction to the agreement so far has been overwhelmingly positive anyway.
S&P 500 futures are now down by 0.4%, after a whipsaw between moving back to positive territory and then back down to nearly 2% losses in reaction to the agreement.