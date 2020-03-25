Mnuchin says Trump will 'absolutely' sign stimulus bill if it passes both the Senate and House

I think that goes without saying but you never know for sure

Any last-minute hiccups is going to be a major dent for risk and market confidence, not that the reaction to the agreement so far has been overwhelmingly positive anyway.





S&P 500 futures are now down by 0.4%, after a whipsaw between moving back to positive territory and then back down to nearly 2% losses in reaction to the agreement.









Just be reminded that despite all the enthusiasm and cheers, the vote is still yet to take place but it all looks to be a formality at this stage. The text of the bill is expected to be finalised by the morning before a vote on the Senate floor after.