Mnuchin: US couldn't be more pleased with China deal

Comments by US Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, in Davos

US focused on Phase One deal implementation over the next 30 days

There are no deadlines for Phase Two deal

Says Trump tariffs have been a big incentive in getting a deal done with China

Pretty much a nothing-burger on further talks surrounding a Phase Two deal. I wouldn't expect concrete negotiations to begin any time soon given the current sentiment.





Meanwhile, Mnuchin says that a US-UK trade deal will be a big priority this year. It's going to be interesting to see how Boris Johnson balances out his time when he still has to negotiate one with the European Union before the 31 December deadline.



