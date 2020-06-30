Mnuchin: Working with House and Senate on additional financial relief by end of July

Mnuchin and Powell speaking before House Financial Services panel

Mnuchin
  • Hope to pass bill to repurpose PPP funds by the end of July with bipartisan support
  • Working with the House and Senate on additional relief by end of July
  • Expects China will live up to Phase I deal
  • US very concerned about lack of transparency from China regarding COVID
Powell:
  • Banking system is very strong
  • Path of economy is highly uncertain
  • About 300 banks have entered registration process for Main Street Lending program
  • Will continue to look to see if there are ways to improve Main St. Lending program
  • Not looking to raise bank capital standards in crisis
  • A 2nd outbreak could undermine confidence

