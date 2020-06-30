Mnuchin: Working with House and Senate on additional financial relief by end of July
Mnuchin and Powell speaking before House Financial Services panel
Mnuchin
- Hope to pass bill to repurpose PPP funds by the end of July with bipartisan support
- Working with the House and Senate on additional relief by end of July
- Expects China will live up to Phase I deal
- US very concerned about lack of transparency from China regarding COVID
....more
Powell:
....more
- Banking system is very strong
- Path of economy is highly uncertain
- About 300 banks have entered registration process for Main Street Lending program
- Will continue to look to see if there are ways to improve Main St. Lending program
- Not looking to raise bank capital standards in crisis
- A 2nd outbreak could undermine confidence