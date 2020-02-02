Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 03 February 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. Rates are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. It improves as more Asian centres come on online

Some small change from late Friday levels:
EUR/USD 1.1090
USD/JPY 108.39
GBP/USD 1.3205
USD/CHF 0.9645
USD/CAD 1.3234
AUD/USD 0.6691


I'll be back soon with weekend news. Note that the People's Bank of China have already made a statement indicating they'll be boosting cash market liquidity today. I'll have more to come on this separately 



