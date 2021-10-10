Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 11 October 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

Its before 8am in New Zealand, and as is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. It improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Some small change from late Friday levels:
  • EUR/USD 1.1571
  • USD/JPY 112.14
  • GBP/USD 1.3636 (marked a little higher on the back of the BoE remarks over the weekend) 
  • USD/CHF 0.9279
  • USD/CAD 1.2481
  • AUD/USD 0.7315
  • NZD/USD 0.6933
Be back soon with weekend news. ICYMI:
