Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 12 July 2021

If you are watching the Euro football final please excuse the interruption. This won't take long.

EUR/USD 1.1876



USD/JPY 110.15



GBP/USD 1.3895



USD/CHF 0.9146



USD/CAD 1.2460



AUD/USD 0.7482



NZD/USD 0.6996

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. Some small change only from late Friday levels:Be back soon with weekend news.