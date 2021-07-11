Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 12 July 2021
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!
If you are watching the Euro football final please excuse the interruption. This won't take long.
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. Some small change only from late Friday levels:
- EUR/USD 1.1876
- USD/JPY 110.15
- GBP/USD 1.3895
- USD/CHF 0.9146
- USD/CAD 1.2460
- AUD/USD 0.7482
- NZD/USD 0.6996