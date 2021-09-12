Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 13 September 2021
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders! Welcome to the start of the new FX week.On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online. Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
- EUR/USD 1.1814
- USD/JPY 109.88
- GBP/USD 1.3844
- USD/CHF 0.9182
- USD/CAD 1.2682 ... CAD a touch softer in very early goings on, perhaps related to the Iran news, see weekend news (some is linked below)
- AUD/USD 0.7359
- NZD/USD 0.7115
Weekend items: