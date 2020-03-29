Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 16 March 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders, welcome to the start of the new FX week.



I know not everyone is well, some of our ForexLive traders out there currently have COVID-19. Martin from NL who is a hospital coordinator of medical supplies has a confirmed case - all our best to you Martin for a speedy recovery! And, of course, best to all our ForexLive traders out there who may have caught the bug.





Expect another busy week.

Check out the posts below for weekend news below, and I'll be back with further a little later.





Indicative rates, early move to yen and USD:

EUR/USD 1.1139



NZD/USD 0.6030





Usual heads-up for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.





USD/JPY 107.78GBP/USD 1.2424 (note the GBP news posted over the weekend)USD/CHF 0.9520USD/CAD 1.4014AUD/USD 0.6159 (its been lower already, circa 0.6140)