Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 28 September 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!





EUR/USD 1.1627



USD/JPY 105.57



GBP/USD 1.2746



USD/CHF 0.9284



USD/CAD 1.3392



AUD/USD 0.7032



NZD/USD 0.6550

I'll be back soon with weekend news.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus Some small change only from late Friday levels:I'll be back soon with weekend news.

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.