Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 4 October 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.





Note that

mainland China markets are closed for a holiday today.

Also, in Australia

Sydney is out for a holiday today (ASX is open)

Sydney and Melbourne moved to daylight saving over the weekend, clocks wound forward one hour.

Some small change from late Friday levels:

EUR/USD 1.1593



USD/JPY 111.01



GBP/USD 1.3550



USD/CHF 0.9312



USD/CAD 1.2643



AUD/USD 0.7258



NZD/USD 0.6935 ... note two regional centres in NZ have been sent into level 3 lockdown after cases spread outside NZ's largest city of Auckland.

