Monday morning open levels - indicative forex rates - 5 July 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week and month!

EUR/USD 1.1866



USD/JPY 110.97



GBP/USD 1.3825



USD/CHF 0.9216



USD/CAD 1.2318



AUD/USD 0.7527



NZD/USD 0.7026

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.Some small change from late Friday levels:Be back soon with weekend news.