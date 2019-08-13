Moody's gives statement on USTR delay of tariffs. May just be temporary reprieve
There is always hope but history says there will be good hair days and bad hair days
Moody's is out with their thoughts on the US delay in tariffs. They say:
- Expects relations between US and China will remain contentious, punctuated with occasional steps toward compromise
- the seeming de-escalation and ongoing tensions between US and China may be a temporary reprieve
- The USTR announcement of tariffs highlights costs that trade tariffs imposed on importing and exporting economies