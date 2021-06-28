Moody's is optimistic Chinese authorities will continue to lower systemic risks in the fintech sector

From Moody's latest piece on China shadow banking, the key highlights:

  • Shadow banking assets as a share of nominal GDP fell in Q1 2021 to the lowest in eight years
  • Economy-wide leverage to stabilize as authorities aim for a credit growth rate that matches nominal GDP growth
And:
  • Moody's measure of the economy-wide leverage ratio declined in the first quarter of 2021 
  • The ratio is set to decline and stabilize in 2021 amid the steady economic recovery and a less accommodative credit environment, as the Chinese government targets a rate of credit growth that matches nominal GDP growth.
Link here for more of the summary. 

China leverage levels have been out of the headlines, property prices are reported as showing a steady if unspectacular rate of increase. 
