Moody's is optimistic Chinese authorities will continue to lower systemic risks in the fintech sector

From Moody's latest piece on China shadow banking, the key highlights:

Shadow banking assets as a share of nominal GDP fell in Q1 2021 to the lowest in eight years

Economy-wide leverage to stabilize as authorities aim for a credit growth rate that matches nominal GDP growth

Moody's measure of the economy-wide leverage ratio declined in the first quarter of 2021

The ratio is set to decline and stabilize in 2021 amid the steady economic recovery and a less accommodative credit environment, as the Chinese government targets a rate of credit growth that matches nominal GDP growth.





China leverage levels have been out of the headlines, property prices are reported as showing a steady if unspectacular rate of increase.