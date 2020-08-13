More from Kudlow - says Trump will not raise his coronavirus relief offer

Kudlow is speaking in an interview, earlier here:

Now commenting on stimulus measures 
  • Trump's offer is 2tln
  • Will not be raised to 2.5tln as the other side want  
Talks over the next round of stimulus are well and truly stalled, deadlocked. They have been going on for weeks and right now are nowhere - the two sides are quite a distance apart.

More:
  • we are engaging on the China phase 1 trade deal
"Engaging" means the US is selling some soybeans to China

Yep, more now on soybeans:
  • says he spoke with US Trade Representative Lighthizer who says China is really picking up imports of US commodities

kudlow soybeans
Kuds is still going, he is on a roll:
  • payroll tax deferral could be extended for 6 months by Trump after the election
  • Trump will campaign on a 15% capital gains tax rate

