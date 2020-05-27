More from Pompeo on Hong Kong and China - remote chance of HK autonomy in future

Earlier from Secretary of State Pompeo: Pompeo reports to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous



Reuters reporting, citing P's report to Congress the organisation has sighted:

says in the past year China 'has shed any pretense' that people of Hong Kong enjoy high degree of autonomy required by law

says any chance is 'remote' that he might in future be able to recertify Hong Kong's autonomy, though he hopes to



This decision paves the way for various forms of US sanctions and measures against Hong Kong, such as:

visa restrictions

higher tariffs

Firms in HK will be concerned too they may lose access to some US technology.

Financial services firms are concerned HK will lose ground as a financial hub (Singapore is the all too obvious alternative in the timezone)

Factories in China that export via HK fears centre on higher tariffs













