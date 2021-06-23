More from Yellen: I would plead with Congress to raise the debt ceiling ASAP
- It would be catastrophic for US to default and would likely precipitate a crisis.
- I would plead with Congress to raise debt ceiling as soon as possible
- I would urge it to be raised or suspended before the approaching deadline
- Has no specific estimate for how long extraordinary measures would last after the debt ceiling deadline passes
- We can't tolerate any chance of defaulting on the government debt
- There is a chance extraordinary measures could expire while Congress is out on August recess