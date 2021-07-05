Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
EURUSD trades above and below the 100 hour MA
-
The GBP is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest to start the Canada trade session
-
USD/CAD a little higher to start the new week but sellers still keep near-term control
-
Oil stays relatively upbeat awaiting OPEC+ decision
-
Pound a little higher in light trading so far today
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
AUD traders heads up - RBA Governor Lowe speaking twice this week
-
ECB President Christine Lagarde will be speaking Monday 5 July 2021 Europe time
-
Central banks said to be returning to buying gold, moving out of the USD
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4695 (vs. Friday at 6.4712)
-
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says won't hesitate to ease further if necessary