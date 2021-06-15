More on a US Federal judge blocking Biden’s pause on new oil & gas leases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Headline hit earlier: US oil - Federal judge blocks Biden administration's suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water

  • U.S. District Judge in Louisiana
  •  ordered that plans continue for lease sales that were delayed for the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska waters "and all eligible onshore properties."
  • said his ruling applies nationwide
  • It grants a preliminary injunction - technically a halt to the suspension pending further arguments on the merits of the case.

More at the link to AP above




