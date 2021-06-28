More on China ordering a fix on over 280K Tesla cars
I posted this on Monday early in Asia: Tesla - Chinese authorities have ordered a fix be done on more than 280K cars in the country
China's State Administration for Market Regulation told TSLA to fix an issue with the vehicle autopilot systems. More at that post linked above.
CNN have also added a little more, and noted as I have above that:
- Customers will not be required to return the vehicles. Instead, they will receive a free software update either remotely or in-person to resolve the issue.
---
The recall includes 35,665 imported Model 3 vehicles and 249,855 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made in Tesla's factory in Shanghai.