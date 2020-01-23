More on the Australian jobs report (the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell)

The headline data for the labour market report, December, is here

Fleshing out some of the report details here - this the 'trend' data, which while not the headline result is better guide to labour market developments :





trend unemployment rate decreased to 5.1%

lowest level since April 2019

trend monthly employment increased by around 18,000

Both full-time and part-time employment increased by around 9,000

Over the past year, trend employment increased by around 261,000 people (2.1 per cent), which continued to be above the average annual growth over the past 20 years (2.0 per cent)

Full-time employment growth (1.5 per cent) was below the average annual growth over the past 20 years (1.6 per cent)

part-time employment growth (3.2 per cent) was above the average annual growth over the past 20 years (3.0 per cent)

trend monthly hours worked increased by 0.2 per cent in December 2019 and by 1.7 per cent over the past year

in line with the 20 year average annual growth of 1.7 per cent

trend monthly underemployment rate remained steady at 8.3 per cent in December 2019, unchanged over the past year

The trend monthly underutilisation rate also remained steady at 13.5 per cent in December 2019, an increase of 0.2 percentage points over the past year





Australian Bureau of Statistics report

I said in the first post that this result means the RBA is unlikely to cut the cash rate at its first meeting of the year, next Tuesday Feb 4. I will print this and eat it if they do.





