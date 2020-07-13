More on the oil production limitation easings to be discussed by OPEC this week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier post on this is here:  OPEC and its partners will consider increasing oil output at a meeting this week

  • reports... that OPEC+ will start to ease their production cuts from … 1 August, which is in line with the current deal. 
  •  OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) set to meet on Wednesday t
  • If the group decide to ease cuts from the 1 August, this should not lead to a change in views on the market, with most assuming that OPEC+ would start easing cuts by this stage already. 
  • However continuing deeper cuts would be more of a surprise.
(bolding is mine, the source of this is an ING oil note Monday)


